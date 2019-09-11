Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
640 S. Orchard Avenue
Ukiah, CA
View Map
Alice Vergreer

Alice Vergreer Obituary




Alice Jeanette Hardage-Vergeer


6/22/06 – 8/30/2019




Our beautiful child left the world at age 13. She left behind the pain and immobility that marked her life. She also left love and enjoyment in the hearts of all who knew her. Alice attended several schools: River Oak, Calpella, Frank Zeek, and Pomolita. She loved swimming, dressing up in costumes, seeing her friends, being mischievous, and anything green.


She is survived by her parents Lani and Gwen; sisters Cheyanna and Megan; brothers Luc (Danielle), Julian, Cordy, Ryan, Toby, and Kevin; birthparents Michael and Sonja; Grandma Kate; and many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.


A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 21, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (640 S. Orchard Avenue in Ukiah).
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
