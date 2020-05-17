ANGEL MARIE DE LOS SANTOS of Willits, Ca. passed away May 9, 2020. Angel was born April 2, 1999 in Ukiah, Ca., she was 21 years old.
Angel was a student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Ca. She was a proud auntie and her Rugby. She was a youth mentor. Angel received many awards in basketball, rugby, softball & academics.
Her family will remember her young vibrant spirit, that was not a spectator. Angel was all in and held her own. Angel was a natural athlete she excelled at everything she did and was often the team captain. She was a friend to everyone.
Angel is survived by her parents Ramon & Rabecca De Los Santos, Angela Frease, sisters Angelina and Adelia De Los Santos, brothers Angelo Frease and Damon Rymell.
Private services will be held.
Donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/x2vyff.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 17, 2020.