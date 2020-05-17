Angel Marie De Los Santos
ANGEL MARIE DE LOS SANTOS of Willits, Ca. passed away May 9, 2020. Angel was born April 2, 1999 in Ukiah, Ca., she was 21 years old.
Angel was a student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Ca. She was a proud auntie and her Rugby. She was a youth mentor. Angel received many awards in basketball, rugby, softball & academics.
Her family will remember her young vibrant spirit, that was not a spectator. Angel was all in and held her own. Angel was a natural athlete she excelled at everything she did and was often the team captain. She was a friend to everyone.

Angel is survived by her parents Ramon & Rabecca De Los Santos, Angela Frease, sisters Angelina and Adelia De Los Santos, brothers Angelo Frease and Damon Rymell.

Private services will be held.
Donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/x2vyff.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 17, 2020.
