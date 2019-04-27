Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Church
Angelo Petri


1949 - 2019
Angelo Petri Obituary








Angelo Petri, 70, of Ukiah passed away Sunday April 21st 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born February 16, 1949 in Italy. Angelo moved to Ukiah in 1989.


Angelo was a butcher and a chef. He was proud of raising his family. His family will remember him for screaming, yelling and banging pots and pans in the kitchen.


Angelo is survived by his wife of 41 years Simona Petri, daughter Azzurra, sons


Diego and Michael, mother Ivonne, sister Renza and grandchildren Clayton and Luca. Angelo was preceded in death by his father Antonio and twin brother Raffaello.


A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Angels Church. The family prefers memorial donations in Angelo's name to the .


Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
