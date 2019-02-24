













Anita May





On January 31, 2019, at the age of 74,





Anita May (Safford) passed away in the comfort of her home. Anita was born in Willits, CA at Howard Memorial Hospital on May 28th, 1944. Her parents were Arthur Wesley Safford and Pauline Lemuriel Safford. Anita was a beautiful, kind, loving person with a good heart. She was fun to be around and led an active lifestyle. Perhaps her most distinguishing quality was her no nonsense take on life. Anita didn't mind telling you exactly what she thought about, well, just about anything. We loved that about our mother. Anita will be deeply missed by her frie nds and family. She is survived by her sister Shirley Schumacher; 4 children Mark Crook and his wife Darcy, Julie Shatzer, Cathy Teehan and her husband John, Angel Wroten and her husband Chris; 9 grandchildren, Kevin Crook and his wife Mimi, Casey Crook and girlfriend





Melissa Walters, Kyle Shatzer, Connor Shatzer, Ashley





Morris and her husband Bobby, Billy Friese, Kayla Lehan and her husband Ryan, Avery Wroten, Carson Wroten; 9 great grandchildren, Gracie Crook, Colby Crook, Abigail Morris, Kinsey Morris, Norah Morris, Christian Friese, Sarah Friese, Bailey Lehan, and Declan Lehan; nephew Todd Rones and nieces Michele Acevedo and Nicole Book. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2nd at 1:00 pm at the Ukiah Elks Lodge to honor the memory of Anita May. Anyone who was touched by the life of Anita is welcome to come and celebrate her life with family and friends. Potluck to follow. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.