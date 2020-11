ANSELMO GUEVARA FUENTES

10-14-1946 TO 10-28-20





ON OCTOBER 28, AT 12:56 ANSELMO PASSED AFTER SUDDENLY BEING DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER. HE WAS ALONG WITH HIS KIDS BY HIS SIDE IN CHINO CALIFORNIA, SURVIVED BY HIS CHILDREN, ROSALINA, BLANCA, RAMON, YEIMI, MIGUEL, TERESA AND GRAND CHILDREN.MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS, SISTERS AND BROTHERS ROSA, MIGUEL,ALMA, LEONEL, EFIGENIO.BORN IN TECOLUTLA PUEBLA MEXICO, WORKED DOING MANY JOBS HE THAN ENLISTED IN THE MILITARY AFTER HE MET HIS BELOVED WIFE MARIA ELENA THEY LIVED IN MEXICO CITY A FEW YEARS WANTING A BETTER LIFE THEY BOTH MOVED TO THE U.S. SETTLING IN UKIAH CA WHERE HE WAS A DISHWASHER, THAN FINDING HIS PASSION WORKING IN THE OPEN IN THE FIELDS WORKING THE ORCHARDS PEARS AND VINEYARDS. HE LOVED TO STILL SPEND TIME IN MEXICO WHERE HE BOUGHT HIS LAST HOME IN VERACRUZ MEXICO HE ENJOYED TRAVELING BUT ALWAYS CAME BACK TO UKIAH CA.HE WILL BE MISSED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS, SERVICES WILL BE AT ST MARYS CHURCH 8:30AM 11/9/2020 FOLLOWING BURIAL AT UKIAH CEMETARY