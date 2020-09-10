ANTHONY DAVID KINDOPP " TONY"

Beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin was born in Ukiah, California in 1967. Tony died on August 19, 2020, at his home in Redwood Valley, California. He was 53 years old. "Tony" passed away peacefully in his sleep. He lived in the same home in Redwood Valley for almost 40 years. His home was originally called "Our Home for Six," which was built by Gary and Sally Smith. He attended Ukiah Unified School in the Special Education Program. After high school, he attended the Rural Adult Day Program at the Ukiah Valley Association for Habilitation "UVAH," which he enjoyed for 32 years. Tony will be missed for his great hugs, big smile, incredible strength, courage, and his love of potato chips and Cheetos. He never missed a chance to get a pretty lady in one of his bear hugs. He really enjoyed spending the holidays with his family and taking naps with a full belly. Tony's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all his friends and the wonderful people who took such great care to him for so many years.

Tony is survived by his mother Denise Gorny and her husband Phillip, his brothers David Mervin Kindopp and his wife Denise, Jason Kindopp and his wife Heather, Fred Ward, his sisters Ginger Velasco, Rachael Edwards, and Glenda Fulmer; his nieces and nephews, Sarah, Lily, Delaney, Miranda, Duncan, Ava, Raymond, Jessica, Alex, and Monica; his cousins Brooks Burrell, Brian Burrell, Taylor Burrell, and Janelle Rau; and, his aunts and uncles, Jeff Burrell and his wife Tina, John and Geneva Kinney, Judy Burrell, Barbara Bishop, Sheryl Kindopp, and his father David Gordon Kindopp.

A private family internment service will be held on September 4 at the Ukiah Valley Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Tony's house in Redwood Valley, 7501 UVA Dr. on September 19, 2020, at 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UVAH, the Boys and Girls Club, or the ARRC Recreation Center in Ukiah. Arrangement are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.



