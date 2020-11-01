

Anthony James Hopper

born in Santa Rosa on October 4, 1983, passed away

on October 26, 2020 in Covelo. Survived by his mother Lynette Benton,

side moms Gloria Mitchell, Sherine Brown, sisters Vivian, Nicole, Leatrice, Pearlie, Roseann, Dalicia and Amber, brothers Darrell, Darren, Henry, Moses and Danny, grandmother Victoria Walker, great great aunt

Juanita Knight Antone and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Anthony, a California Native, his interests included art and tattooing. He enjoyed camping, gambling, watching UFC fights and freestyle music.

He was down with the Bang Bang Niner Gang and SF Giants.

Anthony leaves behind many who love him to be embraced by his father Marx Hopper III, Mario Mendez, Marx IV and many other loved ones. Friends and family are welcome to the family home in Covelo on Friday

and Saturday, October 30th and 31st beginning at 4pm. He will be at the

family home in Hopland on Sunday and Monday, November 1st and 2nd.

Burial will be in Hopland on Tuesday November 3, 2020.

Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.