Anthony James Hopper
Anthony James Hopper
born in Santa Rosa on October 4, 1983, passed away
on October 26, 2020 in Covelo. Survived by his mother Lynette Benton,
side moms Gloria Mitchell, Sherine Brown, sisters Vivian, Nicole, Leatrice, Pearlie, Roseann, Dalicia and Amber, brothers Darrell, Darren, Henry, Moses and Danny, grandmother Victoria Walker, great great aunt
Juanita Knight Antone and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Anthony, a California Native, his interests included art and tattooing. He enjoyed camping, gambling, watching UFC fights and freestyle music.
He was down with the Bang Bang Niner Gang and SF Giants.
Anthony leaves behind many who love him to be embraced by his father Marx Hopper III, Mario Mendez, Marx IV and many other loved ones. Friends and family are welcome to the family home in Covelo on Friday
and Saturday, October 30th and 31st beginning at 4pm. He will be at the
family home in Hopland on Sunday and Monday, November 1st and 2nd.
Burial will be in Hopland on Tuesday November 3, 2020.
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

