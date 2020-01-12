|
Arlon Reed Long Sr.
Arlon passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at his home in Covelo. Arlon was born August 19, 1953 , to Loren Sr. and Evelyn (Lyon) Long. He was raised in Covelo and lived their most of his life. On September 12, 1975 he married Verlinda Whitfield in Arcata, CA. they had a son Arlon Reed Long Jr. they lived in Covelo for a while then moved to Ukiah, then when his health began to fail he moved back to Covelo, to his parents' home place. He was the youngest of six brothers Clois ( Annie ) Long, Kenny ( Pamela ) Long, Sterling ( Bobbie ) Long, Sonny ( Lynn ) Long, Lonnie ( Donna ) Long. He worked in the logging industry, he worked for many Logging Companies. H was a volunteer Fire Department in Ukiah and also Covelo. He as a preceded in death by his parent's Dad Loren Long Sr. his Mother Evelyn ( Lyons ) Long, brother's Clois, Sterling, and Kenny Long . He is Survived by his son Arlon Reed Long Jr. his ex-wife Verlinda Long, his brothers Lonnie and Sonny. He loved his family he had many friends.
He loved hunting , fishing, especially going hunting with his brother, he was a big prankster and playing jokes on people. He is Survived by many nieces & nephews. We want to especially thank Lonnie for being his care giver, also thanks' to Arlynda, Gene Long and Maikieth for always being their when they needed them. In lieu of flowers donate to help pay for Funeral expenses or donate to the in Arlon's name. A pot luck will follow at a later date.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 12, 2020