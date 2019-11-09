|
ATESHA MARIE HAYDON (TESS)
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Atesha Marie Haydon (Tess), 77, departed this world and returned home to her husband Ronal John Haydon, her grandson, Andrew Robert Dziki (Drew) and her
Savior, Jesus Christ.
Tess was born in Susanville, CA., March 1, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Walter Bradford and Dorothy Walton. She had ten brothers and sisters; Lynette, Alvin, Lorrie, Robert, Thelma, Douglas, Judy, Dennis, and Kenneth.
Ron and Tess were married in 1960, moved from Woodland, CA to Ukiah where Tess lived and served the community for nearly 50 years. They welcomed their daughter in 1963, and their son in 1965. Tess was a wonderful mother with a heart that was so full of love, wisdom, and joy. She and Ron were married for 30 years before he passed away in 1998.
Throughout her life, Tess's work ethic was nothing less than inspiring. Throughout her professional career, Tess was a dedicated servant to the field of education. She worked for the University of CA at Davis in the Political Science Department, the Veterinary Medicine Teaching Hospital in Davis, the Mendocino State Hospital in Talmage, the Dean of Vocational Education at Mendocino College, the Office of Vocational Education for Monterey Peninsula College, and for Ukiah Adventist Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist. She also taught Medical Transcription at Mendocino College as well as Queen of the Valley-Napa Valley Hospital.
Tess enjoyed making the most beautiful scrapbooks depicting the genealogy of she and Ron's families dating back to the 1800s. She loved poetry, Rod McKuen being one of her favorites, and music. Tess had a beautiful voice and winning several singing venues throughout her lifetime. Barbra Streisand, John Denver, Andrea Bocelli and the Carpenters were among her favorites. She enjoyed walking in the fall, taking drives to the Mendocino Coast, gardening, and she loved being a grandma. She also enjoyed helping those who struggled with helping themselves.
Tess is survived by her daughter Karen (Haydon) Dziki and her husband Andrew, her son Mark Haydon, grandchildren Amanda Turner, Jacob Dziki, and Clay Haydon, and her beautiful great-granddaughter, Sophie Turner as well as close family members and many friends. Tess will be loved and missed beyond measure, and we will carry her heart in ours for the rest of our days.
Family and friends are welcome to join us for a graveside service being held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Russian River Cemetery on Low Gap in Ukiah.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tess Haydon to Phoenix Hospice of Mendocino County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 9, 2019