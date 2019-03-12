













Barbara Ann Inong passed away at her home on March 2, 2019, with family by her side. Born on February 6, 1948, in DeWitt, Arkansas, Barbara moved to California with her family at a young age and was a resident of Mendocino County for over 60 years. After spending many years as a homemaker, Barbara became a bank teller and most recently was the owner of the Happiness Is Bar with her husband.





Barbara enjoyed fishing, hunting, gatherings/potlucks, playing slot machines, listening to her husband play music with his band, gardening, and taking drives in the mountains with her husband. She was most proud of her kids and grandkids and loved watching them do the activities they loved most. Barbara will be remembered for her warm, welcoming smile and her love for her family. She always put her family first.





Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harold "Duckie" Inong; daughter, Cassandra Borgna and husband, Chris; sons Joe





Britton and Mike Inong-Britton and wife, Tamie; step-son, Clifford Inong; sisters Daisy Fife and Debbie Thompson; brothers Bob Gurley and Mark Gurley; grandchildren Jayden Borgna, Seth Hopkins, Michael Britton, Nick Britton and fiancé, Erin





Anderson, Courtney Britton and partner, Kyle Arnold, Dustin Britton and wife,





Lidia, Linnea Wade and partner, Joey





Coleman, Hunter Britton, and Shelby Ortman; great grandchildren Mason Britton and Ashantee Ortman; and numerous nieces and nephews.





Barbara was preceded in death by her father, RE Gurley, mother, Florine Gurley, sisters, Shirley Hiatt and Connie Jackson, and brothers, Dan Gurley and Ronnie Kay Gurley.





A Celebration of Life will be held on March 16, 2019, from 1-5pm, at the Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah. Please bring a dish to share. Memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Building 10 Suite 1, Mountain View, CA 94040, Arrangements under the direction of Eversole Mortuary