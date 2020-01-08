|
Barbara Jean
(Richardson) Ryno
pssed 11/25/2019 in Fair Oaks, CA at 86. She was born in Fort Bragg, CA at a nurse's home to Leta (Poe) and Russell Richardson on 2/23/1933, which was also her Uncle Sid's 6th birthday. Her early school years saw the family living in Mendocino on the bluffs overlooking the ocean, where her pony and dogs were her dearest companions. In the 1940s they moved to Ukiah where she expanded on her collection of ponies and horses; her parents ran the 3 R Market with her Dad as the local butcher and town mayor. Barbara graduated from Ukiah High School in 1951 and before the summer was out, had married Stanley Ryno. He was the Chief Engineer of the new AM radio station, KUKI, and she was the vocalist on a weekly live radio music show featuring an organist and church music. Marrying the love of her life, Stan Ryno, at 18 when he was 22 was one of the best things she ever did and she recommended it to anyone! Together they had two sons, Ronnie in 1954 and Roger in 1956, who they raised consciously in the home they bought in Fair Oaks and lived in for 61 years. The Rynos enjoyed traveling to places such as Peru, Mexico, Baja California, the Alaskan Inside Passage, and wherever their children and grandchildren were. Other hobbies included photography, artwork, dolls, singing and playing the piano, camping, fairy village creation, & decades of wildlife care to "unadoptable wildlife". Over the years, the family rescued and rehabilitated American Kestrels, a Marshhawk, Hobby Hawks, White Tailed Kites, two raccoons, a wolf, and a Great Horned Owl who lived with them for 31 ½ years. She was well-read and had a passion for all things in nature. They had many beloved canines and two cats over the years who were certainly part of the family as well. She and Stan were also both dedicated caregivers to her mother Leta who lived a long life. Gram was a large part of her grandchildren and extended family's lives keeping everyone in touch with her thoughtful ways. Barbara is survived by her younger brother Allen Russell Richardson and his wife Dottie in Fallon, NV, her son Roger and wife Athena Ryno in Ventura, CA, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends who all loved her very much. She was preceded in death by Stan—her husband of 61 years, father Russell, mother Leta, and her son Ronnie.
