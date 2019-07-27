|
|
Barbara E. Lori
age 92, was born February 3, 1927 in Redwood Valley, CA., and passed away
July 23, 2019 in Ukiah. She worked in home health care for many years, which she
enjoyed, until retirement at age 90. She touched many lives in unique ways and will certainly be
remembered by
everyone for that.
She is survived by her children, son, Roger Lori of Bakersfield and daughters, Judy Keys of Ukiah, Pamela Leyone of Lakeport, Vickie Lori of Carmichael and Gloria Lori of Kelseyville. She also has 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also has many nieces
and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Ukiah Cemetery Chapel on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow in the Ukiah Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Mortuary and locally assisted by Empire Mortuary of Ukiah.
Everyone will be invited to a reception following the service.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 27, 2019