BARBARA SUTTON CURTIS passed away October 30, 2019 with her daughter by her side.
Barbara Sutton was born September 16, 1930 in Howell, MO. And became interested in piano, following in her older brother Ralph's footsteps, she played piano in her high school band and graduated from Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO..
Barbara along with her brother, Ralph, played in many jazz bands in the St. Louis area. As brother and sister professional jazz pianists. They attracted much attention and recognition.
During this time, she met her future husband, Harold Curtis. They were married 7-12-1952 and after starting a family moved to Marin Co. Her extraordinary talent enabled her to play many professional jobs and events, as well as teaching piano for many years.
Barbara and her family moved to Ukiah in Aug 1969 when Hal got a job teaching English at Ukiah High School.
Barbara and Hal, along with their jazz band played many events and occasions locally and in No. California.
In Ukiah, Barbara played many concerts at Ukiah High School, as well as Home Federal Savings to name a few.
In 1984, Hal produced a record album entitled Long Overdue with the Barbara Curtis Quartet. Barbara also made several CD's of her music, as well as a CD of duets with her brother, Ralph.
Barbara and Hal's shared love of jazz music was a lifelong passion and they enjoyed entertaining locals for many years. Her recorded concerts are a priceless collection which needs to be preserved for future generations. They have been donated to Mendocino Co. Historical Society.
In 2005, Barbara and Hal Curtis were honored with the "Lifetime Community Achievement in the Arts" award for their dedication in sharing their love of music.
She is survived by her daughter Terry Manning, son Scott Curtis, her grandchildren Lisa Strom, Michael Manning, and Jeremy Curtis. Preceded her in death are her husband Harold, sister Janice Sutton, brother Ralph Sutton and her parents Earl and Edna Sutton.
Possible celebration of life at a later time.
Eversole Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 24, 2019