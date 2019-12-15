|
|
Barbara Geraldine Taylor
Barbara Geraldine Taylor began her life in Lakeview, Oregon on February 5th, 1949. She was born to parents, Jewell and Gerald Hurt, and brother, Jerry Dee, all of whom preceded her in death.
Barbara lived a
reserved life guided by traditional ethics. She was quiet by
nature but
possessed an unwaivering allegiance to family and friends that she
expressed through action. She is fondly remembered as someone who was always willing to share her strength and calm presence in times of need.
She cultivated
lifelong friendships through shared
pastimes such as bowling, board, card and domino games and will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by husband, Cloyd
Taylor, daughters Laura Tyree and
Angela Miller, sons-in-law George Tyree and Michael Miller, granddaughter LynneDell Burke, and great-granddaughter Elena Brautigan.
Barbara chose
cremation, with
internment services anticipated in Spring of 2020 in Eureka, California.
To honor Barbara's life, please consider donating to: Blue Ridge Hospice via their website at
https://brhospice.
org/donate or
Hospice of Ukiah via their donation form at http://www.hospiceofukiah.com/donations.html.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019