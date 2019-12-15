Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Taylor Obituary



Barbara Geraldine Taylor




Barbara Geraldine Taylor began her life in Lakeview, Oregon on February 5th, 1949. She was born to parents, Jewell and Gerald Hurt, and brother, Jerry Dee, all of whom preceded her in death.


Barbara lived a


reserved life guided by traditional ethics. She was quiet by


nature but


possessed an unwaivering allegiance to family and friends that she


expressed through action. She is fondly remembered as someone who was always willing to share her strength and calm presence in times of need.


She cultivated


lifelong friendships through shared


pastimes such as bowling, board, card and domino games and will be dearly missed by all.


She is survived by husband, Cloyd


Taylor, daughters Laura Tyree and


Angela Miller, sons-in-law George Tyree and Michael Miller, granddaughter LynneDell Burke, and great-granddaughter Elena Brautigan.


Barbara chose


cremation, with


internment services anticipated in Spring of 2020 in Eureka, California.


To honor Barbara's life, please consider donating to: Blue Ridge Hospice via their website at


https://brhospice.


org/donate or


Hospice of Ukiah via their donation form at http://www.hospiceofukiah.com/donations.html.


 Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -