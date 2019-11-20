Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Terzich & Wilson Tuolumne Chapel
18411 Bay Ave At Pine St
Tuolumne, CA 95379
(209) 532-3131
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Terzich & Wilson Tuolumne Chapel
18411 Bay Ave At Pine St
Tuolumne, CA 95379
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Terzich & Wilson Tuolumne Chapel
18411 Bay Ave At Pine St
Tuolumne, CA 95379
Resources
Becky Annette (Lynch) Ford


1966 - 2019
Becky Annette Ford (Lynch)








Becky Annette Ford (Lynch)


January 23, 1966


November 14, 2019




On November 14th Becky Ended her long battle with cancer peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours. She will be remembered as a Beautiful, strong, loving, passionate woman who made it her purpose to make every moment count with those she loved. Becky grew up in Willits Ca. meeting the love of her life Mitchell Ford to which she married in 1984. They later journeyed to Tuolumne county in 1991 where they stayed and raised their family.


Becky is survived by her parents, James and Deanna Lynch, Husband of 35 years, Mitchell Ford, Children, Jessica Ford , Mahaila Ford And Tom Hendricks, Dallas ford, Grandchildren James Ford, Alec Hendricks, Allie Hendricks, Altin Hendricks, Andre Hendricks, Ainsley Hendricks, And soon Arlyss Hendricks (due in December) as well as her Brother Thomas Lynch. And many other extended family members and friends including but not limited to Veronica Cashada, Gina Prock, And Teresa Brunelle


There will be a Celebration of Life on November 23rd. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm with services to follow at Terzich & Wilson Tuolumne Chapel 18411 Bay Ave


Tuolumne, CA 95379, burial to follow at Carters Cemetery. There will be a gathering in remembrance of Becky at the Tuolumne Me Wuk Tribal Hall located at 19595 Mi-Wu Street, Tuolumne CA following the burial.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
