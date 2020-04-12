|
Bernard "Bernie" HarrisonIt is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bernard (Bernie) Harrison on December 22nd with his family at his side. We are saddened by our loss, but grateful for the lifetime of memories and time we had together. Being with his family and close friend is what mattered most to him.
A proud World War II veteran, Bernie joined the US Army at the age of 18. As a PFC, he drove for a General while stationed in Germany & France. Coming home, he went to work to build a life for himself and family.
Bernie leaves behind, Phyllis, his wife of 73 years. Bernie and Phyllis literally grew up together and when Bernie returned from the war, he married his "best friend", Phyllis. Their story is truly a love story that endured a lifetime and 3 children; sons, Jerry (Sandy) & Ken Harrison, and daughter, Kris Harrison Wilson.
He is also missed by his loving Grandchildren: Todd Wilson, Kellie Wilson Magna (David) Kimberley Harrison, Shannon Harrison Kane (Roger), Angela Harrison Blanchard (Josh), Benjamin Harrison, Darrel Harrison (Roxanne), as well as his Great grandchildren: Matthew & Lauren Koob, Matthew, Emma & Patrick Kane, Gianni & Ruby Magna, Kayla & Lorin Blanchard, Harlow, Maddox & Eliana Harrison,
Born May 10, 1924 in Fort Bragg, Calif. to Oscar & Ida Harrison - he was eldest to siblings Marilyn, Herbert (Bob), Arlene (all deceased) and is survived by his youngest brother, John Harrison of Fort Bragg as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family grew up with Oscar working for the Union Lumber Company and living in the logging communities where Bernie and siblings followed suit "working in the woods" along the Noyo and Ten Mile rivers. Leaving the lumber company, he worked for many years managing the Fort Bragg Tire Shop.
Never afraid of hard work, he instilled in all of us the importance and value of a good work ethic and of being responsible and true to ones word. Long hours of work was balanced with family time and a great sense of humor - never afraid to laugh at himself and enjoy life.
Bernie was always working to improve his knowledge of things of interest to him. He could truly fix anything - a broken toy, an electrical or a mechanical problem of any kind. His kind and quiet strength was respected by all who knew him.
He moved his family to Ukiah in 1964 and went to work for the California State Hospital at Talmadge and later for the County of Mendocino Parks & Beaches department. Upon his retirement, the county proclaimed Ukiah's Low Gap Park's "Harrison Grove" in his honor to acknowledge his many years of dedicated work of blazing bike paths, hiking trails, picnic and camp grounds throughout Mendocino County.
He loved his family, his one true love, Phyllis and his favorite Scotch before dinner.
We want to thank Dr. Hanna for his kindness and empathy during our Dad's final days as well as the ICU nurses at Adventist Health Hospital.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor a life well-lived is being planned for the near future. If desired, donations can be made to the Redwood Valley Fire Department or to the Mendocino County Humane Society.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 12, 2020