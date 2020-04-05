|
|
Betty Joan Bullard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes, on Thursday, March 19, at the age of 88. Betty was born in Halstead, Kansas on March 6, 1932, the youngest of seven children. She married Dave J. Bullard on June 8, 1951, and they later moved to California, where they raised their four daughters. A resident of Ukiah for the past 33 years, Betty was a retired real
estate agent who had worked with Ukiah's Realty World, Mendo Realty and Coldwell Banker/ Mendo Realty. In 2015, she was inducted into the Realtor Hall of Fame by the North Bay Association of Realtors.
Betty also spent years as a beloved volunteer for the
Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County. She fostered countless litters of kittens – several of which became permanent residents in her home – and helped the shelter with fundraisers and
holiday activities.
Betty was a talented designer and creator of happy, loving things like quilts, baby blankets, wedding dresses and other items sewed, embroidered, crocheted and knitted with love. She had a green thumb, was a lover of all things Christmas, and was the best mother to the numerous dogs and cats that were fortunate enough to have landed a spot in her life.
Her daughters inherited many of those passions, including their love of holidays, family celebrations and being kind to
animals. She was known as Grandma Betty to her grandchildren, and "GG" to her great-grandchildren, who she cherished, spoiled, regularly
visited, and kept in touch with. She was a huge part of their lives; she adored them, and they
adored her back.
To know Betty was to know her hearty laugh, sense of
humor and positive outlook on life and health as the years went by. Her friendships were lifelong and genuine. "How's your mom? Give her a big hug for me" was a common
request. For now,
Betty's family is not able to hold a service or celebration of life due to the current social distancing
circumstances. When life gets back to
normal, we will announce when these events can take place, so that everyone who loved Betty can come together and share their
stories. Betty is
survived by her daughters Debbie Ornelas (Henry);
Karen Lamb (Leonard); Sheryl Shafer (Ron); Robyn Nieto (Alfredo); grandchildren Tami Berezay (Jon); Ryan Ornelas (Holly); Brooke Weber (Colin); Erin Allen (Shaun); Brian Lamb; Jeff Shafer (Becca); Curtis Lamb
(Michelle); and great-grandchildren Sierra, Ava, Holden, Liam, Corbin, Jack, Chase, Connor and Drew; brother Glen Steele of Roseville; and her beloved dog Zoey. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2020