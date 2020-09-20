Betty Jean Boltz



passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 20 with her family by her side in Ukiah. Betty was 95 years old.Born Feb. 22, 1925 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to parents Julio and Dollie Delmonte. Raised in Portland, Ore. with her 2 siblings Alice and Jack.Betty loved getting together for family dinners, for birthdays and holidays. She also loved living and working in San Francisco where she worked for Pac Ball (AT&T) and retired after 25 years.She was Predeceased in death by her daughter Chrystine Duman, parents, sister Alice and brother Jack.Surviving family members include daughter CarolFerguson (Bill) and Susan Sobolik (Tim). Grandchildren Mike Elledge (Tina) Jeff Elledge (Sheila),David Elledge and Brian Elledge(Sabrina), Sheridan Rosenberg (Max), Nole Eldridge (Liane), Christopher Johnson and Laura Ferguson.Many Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews and newest additions, Xilonen Elledge, great granddaughter and Great Great Grandson Ethan Elledge making up 5 generations. Special thanks to family friends Jerry and Janet Schwank and neighbor Kathy.A memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace, Mom.