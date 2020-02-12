|
|
Betty Lou Mcleod
Betty died Sunday February 2, 2020 at the age of 90 in her home with
family by her side. She was Born on May 19, 1929 to Olive Opton and
Bodine Manasco in Amarillo, TX. Betty graduated from South Gate High
School in Los
Angeles, Ca in 1948. Betty met her husband J W Mcleod
(Bill) in Nevada City, CA where he was her son Steven's little league coach. They married on December 4, 1965. They
remained married until his death in 1996. Betty and Bill moved to Ukiah in 1966 when she began
working at the Ukiah Bank of America as a new accounts
representative.
Betty retired from Bank of America
after 25 years.
Betty was very active in her community and church. She was deacon at First
Baptist Church Ukiah, a member of the American Baptist Womens Club,
President of the Ukiah Emblem Club, president of the
Professional
Business Womens Club, long time
member of the Ukiah T.O.P.S. She volunteered with the
community Christmas effort, helped prepare brown bag lunches with members of First Baptist for the Homeless, she enjoyed hosting church circle meetings in her home. Betty had a
servants' heart and was always doing things to help others. When praised
for this, she gave credit to the Lord for enabling her to help others.
Betty will be remembered for her kindness and love. She had a very big
heart and just loved everyone. She
always saw the best in people.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great
grandchildren. Even though she had
numerous children, stepchildren,
grandchildren and great grandchildren, each and every one of them had
their own special place in her heart. She loved them
unconditionally.
She was a devout Christian and the fruit of her faith is evident in her
family and in others.
Betty is survived by her sister Mary
Catherine Miller
"Katie", sons
Steven Mosler (Sue), James Mosler (Julie), Daughter Robin Martinazzi
(Steve), stepdaughter Kathy Hand (Tom), grandchildren Chase Turrentinte
(Heather), Travis Mosler (Rachel), Lindsay Witt (Robby), Jamie Mosler,
Jenni Andrews, Jared Schumaker, Zach Mallette (Deanna), Aaron Ciaffoni,
Jesse Mcleod
(Lindsay), Ashley Parker, Heather Dunmyer (Mat), Kenzie Ford (Tony), Brian Martinazzi and Christopher Mcleod.
She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents Bodine Manasco, Olive Carvajal, Ray
Thomas, Husband John W Mcleod (Bill), stepsons Jay Mcleod, Ray Mcleod
and granddaughters Kellyn and Christen.
The family wished to thank Nikki Derr for her love and care for our mother. She truly loved our mom and we appreciate all she did for her and our family.
Services will be held Wednesday February 19th at 11:00 AM
officiated by
Pastor Kevin Wood at the first Baptist Church located at 302 W Henry Street in Ukiah. Reception to follow.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Ukiah, Hospice or a
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 12, 2020