Betty M Mattiuzzo, 89 passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Ukiah where she has resided the last 21 years. Betty was born July 27, 1930 in Fort Bragg CA. Betty graduated from Mendocino High School in 1947. She grew up in Albion Ca at her family home on Navarro Ridge. Betty always lived life to the fullest "CAN'T" was a word never used in her vocabulary. She could do anything from build fence to repair water pipes. She loved the outdoors with gold panning at the Feather River being one of her favorites, gardening, farming and fishing. We will always remember her apple pies. Betty worked various jobs from a grocery clerk, to owning her own business in Mendocino to being the lunch yard duty supervision at Yokayo School. Betty was known to everyone as "Granny". She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Betty is survived by her grandchildren Deana Seeley and Jason Seeley. Her son Louie Mattiuzzo grandchildren Amy Mattiuzzo, Anna Mattiuzzo and Frank Mattiuzzo. Betty had eight great grandchildren Nicholas and Elizbeth Edgar, Kylah Seeley, Garrett Mattiuzzo, Arianna and Raegan Gussman, Louie Mattiuzzo Jr. and Fox Mattiuzzo.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Geneva Ray, her brother John Ray and her daughter Lynda Griffin. No services will be held. Memorial donations in Betty's name can be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 3, 2019