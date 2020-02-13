|
|
Beulah Laurence McAvoy passed peacefully early in the morning on February 9th, 2020. She was 97. She was born on August 4th 1922 at Toppenish Wa., the first born of 4 sisters. Her parents were Harry and Willmae Whelan. She was preceded in death by her sisters Kay, Virginia, and Mary. Her father died when she was 14 years old and the girls were raised by her single mother through the difficult years of the depression. The family moved to Sebastopol CA , where she graduated from Analy High School, Class of 1940. As a young woman Larry ( she hated Beulah so she took her middle name, Laurence, and became Larry), worked in the apple sheds around Graton and later as a telephone switchboard operator in Santa Rosa. She enjoyed the big band dances that were held along the Russian River and Lake County resorts. She met her future husband, Hugh McAvoy (Mike) during this time and they married in 1943. Mike and Larry enjoyed 57years of marriage with Mike predeceasing her in 2000.
BEULAH LAURENCE MCAVOY
Larry was well known around town as she worked behind the counter for a number of years at the Medico Drugstores. She switched careers to become the first non-Parducci to work the tasting room at the winery.
She made many friends over her 30 years at Parducci and was there during all the changes as California wine claimed its place in the world.
Larry was a woman of faith and was a steadfast parishioner of St. Mary's of the Angel's Catholic Church.
She loved to entertain and to socialize. She loved to travel and together with Mike made several trips to Europe. She continued to travel with family and friends to Mexico with her last trip at age 85 to France to visit her grand daughter Caitlin while she was studying abroad.
She hated having her picture taken and she couldn't tell a joke to save her life. Her attempts at joke telling were often funnier than the joke she was trying to tell. She liked a good meal and had an appetite right up to the end. She also loved a glass of wine and even had an Rx so she could have a glass with dinner at the care home.
She is survived by her 3 children, Kathleen Starback, (Jack), Hugh Jr. (Anita), and Martin (Carol) and brother in law, Gary Meagher. Also surviving are 7 grand children and numerous great grand children.
The family would like to thank Perla, Genaro, and the staff at Holy Spirit Residential Home for the wonderful care she received there. Also thanks to Hospice of Ukiah for their help in her last days.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Club of Ukiah. There will be a Rosary performed and a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 13, 2020