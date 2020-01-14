|
|
Beverly Hudson passed away November 5, 2019 at the age of 69 in Ukiah, California of natural causes. She was born on September 26, 1950 in Eureka, CA to C. Raymond and Dorothy Hudson. Shortly after her birth she was determined to have Down Syndrome, causing intellectual impairment and physical abnormalities. While it was not uncommon for such children to be institutionalized, Bev was kept with the family and grew up with her four brothers. The family moved to Redwood Valley in 1953.In 1961 Bev began attending the Bush Street School, a new school established in Ukiah for children with development disabilities. Later she attended Frank Zeek School in Ukiah, and Live Oaks School in Calpella.
Beverly started working at Ukiah Valley Rehabilitation Workshop sheltered workshop in September of 1969. She had a variety of jobs and classes over the years including working in the addressograph and basket making departments on subcontracted jobs. She was particularly talented as a "bundler" in the addressograph department. Her supervisor noted that she was "fast, efficient and accurate" in ordering and sequencing mailers that met the uncompromising requirements of the US Postal Service. In the basket department she was responsible for banding redwood baskets. In 1976, Bev moved to 990 S Dora St, an acclaimed site for teaching people with developmental disabilities to live independently. After she started living and learning in this new environment with people her own age, her work supervisors saw Bev change from a quiet person who kept to herself to a dependable, capable worker starting to sing and sometimes dance while working. She helped teach her coworkers how to wax floors and other skills she had mastered. She also became skilled at shooting baskets and playing pool. At the same time, she was successful in improving her communication with others.
In 1979, she moved into her own apartment where she would live for over 30 years. She was very close to her friend Dorothy Gaddini, with whom she lived for at least 20 of those years. They were a familiar site walking around town. Bev had many friends who she loved to visit. She was generous, kind and smiled easily. She loved to plan and go on vacations and was a great Giants baseball fan. She enjoyed singing, bowling, bocce ball, swimming and eating out. In 1980, Bev started working in the horticulture department at what is now calle Mayacama Industries. Her excellent judgment and attention to detail made her the resident expert in staking up the tomato plants. A year later she transferred to ground maintenance and shipping. After 10 years she started working in motel housekeeping which she continued doing until 2012. Throughout her work life, Bev's supervisors and co-workers described her as outgoing, open, smiling and willing to let people know when she was not happy.
In 2014, she became a full-time resident at Ukiah Post Acute where she lived until her death. She had many friends there among the other residents and staff. She was especially close to Bonnie, her roommate of over 4 years. The family would like to thank the staff at Ukiah Post Acute for the past 5 years of care and support.
Beverly is survived by her brothers, Charles, Jon (Cate), Tom (Pam) and Tim, many nieces and nephews and her close friends, Sarah her caregiver for 18 years, and Bonnie, her roommate. The family would also like to especially thank Pam Jensen, Valerie Johnson, Jan Phallen-Fike, and all of UVAH for their many years of care and support.
The family would like to invite all friends and family to a celebration of her life on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Ukiah Senior Center 499 Leslie St in Ukiah CA at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bev's honor to The Community Foundation of Mendocino County on behalf of The Beverly Hudson Fund for the Developmentally Disabled or to the Ukiah Valley Association for Habilitation (UVAH)
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 14, 2020