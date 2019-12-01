Home

(9/4/43 - 10/26/19)




was born in Grayling, Michigan to


Margaret and Earl Baker. He grew up in the Dearborn area, and attended college at Williams, studying Physics, but didn't graduate. He lived in Berkeley CA for many years, working at Moe's books, and


after his first marriage to Bitsy ended in amicable divorce, he moved to Mendocino County. During his early days on the coast, Bill worked for Cal Trans as an Equipment Operator, and returned to college, earning several teaching


credentials. He taught mostly math & science, including several years of


Remedial Math, where he helped many older students understand what they'd missed the first time around, like how to add fractions or borrow during subtraction. Bill married computer programmer and teacher Annie Gould in 1991. Son Peter joined stepson


Andrew. Bill & Annie spent 29 great years together, working outdoors at their


pond and enjoying other wet adventures. Bill enjoyed writing, especially the classes and groups he was part of in Fort Bragg. He was an active


member of both the Ukiah and Fort Bragg United Methodist Churches, and also prepared a BIG pot of chili every week for Hospitality House in Fort Bragg, and was known locally as "Chili Billy". Bill had many hobbies and


interests, and fishing was always #1. He moved to Fort Bragg after retirement so he could fish on a whim, which he did. In light of the many fish he caught in his 76 years, it was


fitting that his life ended with a fish bite. On a "bucket list" trip with brother Earl to Minnesota, Bill was bitten by a Big Mouth Bass as he removed the hook. They ate it for dinner, and it took over 3 weeks for the bite to turn septic. After 73 days in the hospital battling the infection, he died at home. Bill donated his body to the UCSF Medical School. He will be


remembered for his knowledge and


intelligence, his


kindness, big heart, warm hugs and


humor, and his


commitment to his family, friends, and communities. Two memorial services will be held: One in Fort Bragg, on Friday 12/6/19, at 2 pm, at Evergreen Methodist Church (Laurel & Corry); a second in Ukiah on Saturday 12/7/19, at 2 pm, at Ukiah Methodist Church, Pine & Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to


either of the churches, or to your local Hospice. Thank you.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
