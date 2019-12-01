|
|
Bill Baker
(9/4/43 - 10/26/19)
was born in Grayling, Michigan to
Margaret and Earl Baker. He grew up in the Dearborn area, and attended college at Williams, studying Physics, but didn't graduate. He lived in Berkeley CA for many years, working at Moe's books, and
after his first marriage to Bitsy ended in amicable divorce, he moved to Mendocino County. During his early days on the coast, Bill worked for Cal Trans as an Equipment Operator, and returned to college, earning several teaching
credentials. He taught mostly math & science, including several years of
Remedial Math, where he helped many older students understand what they'd missed the first time around, like how to add fractions or borrow during subtraction. Bill married computer programmer and teacher Annie Gould in 1991. Son Peter joined stepson
Andrew. Bill & Annie spent 29 great years together, working outdoors at their
pond and enjoying other wet adventures. Bill enjoyed writing, especially the classes and groups he was part of in Fort Bragg. He was an active
member of both the Ukiah and Fort Bragg United Methodist Churches, and also prepared a BIG pot of chili every week for Hospitality House in Fort Bragg, and was known locally as "Chili Billy". Bill had many hobbies and
interests, and fishing was always #1. He moved to Fort Bragg after retirement so he could fish on a whim, which he did. In light of the many fish he caught in his 76 years, it was
fitting that his life ended with a fish bite. On a "bucket list" trip with brother Earl to Minnesota, Bill was bitten by a Big Mouth Bass as he removed the hook. They ate it for dinner, and it took over 3 weeks for the bite to turn septic. After 73 days in the hospital battling the infection, he died at home. Bill donated his body to the UCSF Medical School. He will be
remembered for his knowledge and
intelligence, his
kindness, big heart, warm hugs and
humor, and his
commitment to his family, friends, and communities. Two memorial services will be held: One in Fort Bragg, on Friday 12/6/19, at 2 pm, at Evergreen Methodist Church (Laurel & Corry); a second in Ukiah on Saturday 12/7/19, at 2 pm, at Ukiah Methodist Church, Pine & Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to
either of the churches, or to your local Hospice. Thank you.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 1, 2019