













Blanche Clary









passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 1st, 2019. Blanche was born November 14th, 1924 in Redding, California and grew up in Roseville, California. She moved to Ukiah in 1942 where she met her husband -to-be, Bill. They were married June 4th, 1944. She worked as a legal secretary until her children were born. During her lifetime, she was very active in the First Baptist Church of Ukiah, having served as president of the American Baptist Women Association. She will be fondly remembered for all her time spent in the church kitchen, preparing meals for church gatherings. When her children were school-aged, she was very active in the Frank Zeek PTA. She did volunteer work for the Ukiah REACH program and she and her husband actively volunteered at the local food bank. She and her husband were also active members of the Elk's Wapitis group and enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV. She is pre-deceased by her parents Neil and Ethel Raglin, her husband Bill Clary, and her sister Barbara Willerton. She is survived by her daughter Sandy and husband Monty Linderman of Crescent City, son Ken and wife Sharon Clary of Ukiah, grandchildren Jeff and wife Miranda Clary of Ukiah, Anna and husband Todd Boyes of Redding, James Linderman of Ukiah, and Cassidy Clary of Ukiah, and great-grandchildren Aidan Clary, Emma Clary, and Logan Clary of Ukiah, Jack Boyes of Redding, and Skylar Eaton of Ukiah. Pursuant to her requests, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charity in her





memory. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 10, 2019