

Bobbie Inong

Rest in Peace 4/13/45-6/28/20

This Beautiful Soul was whisked away high up into the Universe of Stars, free of so much pain caused by her cancer. She put up a great fight for a long time, but she finally received her prayers. She is no longer suffering she went peacefully onto her next beautiful journey excited about holding her lovely daughter she lost in 2007and seeing her mom and dad again too. We all are going to miss her so much, but knowing she is no longer suffering is OK with us.

Bobbie worked here in Ukiah for many years, different companies, but her last was with Coyote Valley casino, 20 years. She was a hard worker, dependable, funny, sweet and kind, always up for a conversation with anyone. LOL. Her sister would give her crap about that. (geez you have to talk to everyone) LOL

Just know my mom did it her way- she chose to be comfortable and keep her fight private until June 28, 2020 at 5am. Sorry we could not share her battle. We had to respect her wishes and we did.

She was always surrounded by her immediate family members… her daughter, sons, and nieces were with her -at the end- she went peacefully, and thank the Lord she is free of the horrible pain…

Rest in Peace my lovely mother, gramma, sister, auntie, cousin and friend. And "shorty" (dog). Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.