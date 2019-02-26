













Bobbie Lee Stout Sr., 86, of Ukiah passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 with his family present. Bob was born January 14, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Ok. He lived in Ukiah for the past 70 years.





Bob served his country in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Bob Stout Crane Service. Bob was a member of the Ukiah Valley Golf Club. He was most proud of his home and his family.





Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine and his daughter Kimberlie. He is survived by his sons Bob Stout Jr. and his wife Vicki, Steve Stout and his wife Robin and





Randy Stout and his wife Teri, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.





A graveside service will be held at Ukiah Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 am.





Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.