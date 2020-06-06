

Bonnie Inman



passed away peacefully in Ukiah, CA on May 28, 2020, ten days before her 99th birthday. Jessie June Arloween (Bonnie) was born June 8, 1921 in Adrian, ND to Sigrid and Hyman Endless. Before her 1st birthday, she was adopted by loving older people Hannah & Mike Anderson. She attended school in Adrian & in Santa Barbara, California where her mother lived & had twins Pete and Dolly. Bonnie lovingly cared for her siblings but missed her life back on the farm. She wrote dismal letters of homesickness, but her mother needed her in California. One day a telegram arrived informing her of the death of her wonderful father, Mike, and she was to return immediately to North Dakota by train. The train was carrying nuns; they entertained, sympathized, and prayed for her. Bonnie arrived at the depot where her dad Mike was waiting. "It was a ruse, he was alive! They concocted the story to get me back home," she said. "It was the happiest moment of my life to see Daddy standing there. At age 11, she learned to play the drums. It was the era of swing music and she was a natural at it. She began playing in 2 bands: "Rusty's Rhythm Rascals" & "Smitty and his Accordion." She married Russel Martin and bought a 320-acre farm in Adrian. They had 4 daughters - Sue, Beverly, SaraLee & Mikelen, named after "Mike", her dad. They farmed and she continued playing music for dances. In 1954, she moved 7 miles to Dickey & opened "Bonnie's Cafe". This life changing move was for a couple reasons. School was more accessible for the older girls who played basketball and were college bound and they could live in a warmer house in town during the cold winter months when temps dropped below 0. Plus, she knew how to cook for a crowd! With the help of her oldest 3 daughters, she ran a successful business and served the community 6 days a week, sunup to sundown providing coffee, fresh donuts, homemade pies, bars, cookies and a complete noon dinner which cost $1.00! With that price and coffee, a nickel a cup, they worked hard to support the family, but she greeted people with a smile every day because her love for food and for the loyal customers kept her going. She did this for 13 years and occasionally rested on Sunday afternoon.She attended the Catholic Church. During the winter after closing the cafe late on Saturday nights, she walked through the snow to light the furnace so it would be warm for Sunday mass. Bonnie was a member of the Ladies Aide, Adriennas Homemakers Club, a 4-H leader, she bowled on a league and ran concession stands for school basketball games and summer baseball games.After 23 years the marriage dissolved, and Bonnie began a new phase in her life when "the love of her life" Jim Inman went into the radio /tv business and began dining at her cafe. They went on a couple dates & liked dancing. They married in 1962 and had 2 sons, Barry and Bruce, and began their happy life together. They left North Dakota in 1968 for a better future in Ukiah, California. It was difficult to leave the 3 grown daughters and move so far away but Bonnie was optimistic about the future so they sold what they could, packed up what would fit in a U-Haul, hitched it to the '59 Chevy and left the prairie singing "California, Here I Come", arriving on July 3 with a temperature of 103*. They settled in, found work, and lived the good life. Their vacations were traveling back to North Dakota to visit the family. They were grateful every day for the life they had. Barry and Bruce grew up, left home and pursued their careers. Bonnie had volunteered as a classroom helper, Scout Den Mother, and joined "Toastmasters" which gave them a reason to go to San Diego, Palm Springs, Miami, and Hawaii They went on a cruise and visited Barry and his wife Diana in Germany. They hosted and attended many family reunions, parties and luaus. She enjoyed cooking, baking, beautifying her yard, growing vegetables and hosting dinner parties for friends. She became a founding member of Toastmasters which she (attending until age 97) making speeches and evaluations, and meeting with the gals from the Red Hat Society for lunch every month. She thoroughly enjoyed all these outings and her last lunch out was with the Red Hat Ladies in Ukiah.She obviously did something right to live almost 99 years! She greeted the day with anticipation and excitement. She attended St. Mary of the Angels for over 50 years. Every night at 7pm you could find her sitting in her recliner ready to watch her favorite show Jeopardy! which she lived for. Bonnie was a sweet, fun, loving, loyal, and generous friend who never turned her back on anyone in need. Bonnie was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 50 years, her beloved son, Barry, her sister-in-law and dear friend Marlene Inman, and her 3 half siblings Dolly and Pete Parks, and Larry Endless. She is survived by her 4 daughters and son: Sue Goehring (Norm), Beverly Dunn (Eddie), from North Dakota and SaraLee Freier (Terry), Mesa, AZ, Mikelyn Kishpaugh (Jon) Eureka, CA; and Bruce Inman (Sarah), Sacramento.Grandchildren include Debbie Hennagir (Doug), David Goehring (Char), Barb Plehal (Tim), Daniel Dunn (Pauline), Michelle Martin, Lance Freier, Lisa Smith (Ray), Amanda Kennelly (Jon), Christopher, Jonathan, Madeline and Matthew Inman. Great-grandchildren are Angela Howard (Dan), Amber Mills, Dylan Dunn (Jordan), Connor and Aubrey Dunn, Nic Stoflet (Melissa) and Natalie Stoflet, Brianna and Taylor Martin, Grayson and Mara Smith, and Jobe Freier.Great-great grandchildren are Evan and Owen Mills and Isabelle Howard.Bonnie also leaves behind devoted 'daughter' Diana Inman, loving niece Sue Trostle (Rob), her treasured sister-in-law Luella Inman, Ray and Jo Inman; Vernon and Judy Inman. Family members who honored her are Rhonda Hagerty (Mike), Susan Gilpatrick (Mike), Doug Inman (Kim), Michael Gilpatrick, Jr (Nikki), Danae White (Scott), Lianna Landahl and Eliza Driscoll (Hunter), Mitchell and Wesley (Quanah) Inman, Lidi Inman, Braelyn, Hannah and Felicity White, Emery and Forrest Driscoll who were the last babies that Great-great Aunt Bonnie held in her arms. Forrest was just 6 days old. All the children have been very important to Bonnie through the years and many others have embraced her as family. She felt such a special love for all and it was returned tenfold.Bonnie was called to heaven at this inconvenient time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping within the restrictions, we will have a small, brief ceremony on her 99th birthday on Monday, June 8th at 2:00 pm at the Northwest area of the Russian River Cemetery, 940 Low Gap Road in Ukiah. You are welcome to attend. Social distancing including face masks is the cemetery current requirement . Bottled water will be provided. There will not be a reception but a "Celebration of Bonnie's Life" will be planned for her 100th birthday in June 2021.She had many sayings that will live on and we will think of her and unexpectedly smile. Take these words with you:"If you're gonna do something nice for someone, do it! Don't wait! Cuz, if you don't do it when you say you're gonna do it, it just might be too late."