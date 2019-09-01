|
|
Bruce Dyer Crook, Jr. passed away peacefully on august 3, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, sons Barrett (Shay),
Cedric (Marla) and Mark (Darcy) together with seven grandchildren and his
sister Liz Crook.
Bruce will be remembered by his family for his love of travel to faraway places and his service to his community. But perhaps most of all, he will be remembered by those who knew him for living his life in "full speed ahead" mode. He will be deeply missed.
At Bruce's request no services were held. For those wishing to do so, donations in Bruce's memory may be directed to the Ukiah Police Officers' Association, 300 Seminary Ave, Ukiah, CA 95482
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 1, 2019