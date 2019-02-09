Caitlin Nichole Ray

















was born on January 4,1994 in Ukiah, California. She graduated Diamond Bar high school in 2012 and then moved back to Ukiah to be close to her siblings, family and friends.





Caitlin was beautiful, she had the prettiest eyes, smile and a presence that lit up the moon. She was loving, sassy, persistent, determined, a spitfire, loyal, protective and strong. And as Austin put it; she was the best. She





also had a free spirit and a wild side to her that often had some of us hitting our head against the wall. She overcame so much in her short life. She





enjoyed being active and outside, riding dirt bikes, being with her kids and family. She loved to cook some fabulous dishes with Austin and dreamed of operating a food truck with some of their





favorite dishes.





Caitlin was blessed to be cared for by many people who loved her. Bobbie and Evan Evans, Grandma Jessica, Terisse and Stew





Acker, and Grandpa Al Ray. Her Grandpa Al meant so much to her. He took her in with open arms. She loved him dearly. She had many siblings who loved her deeply Brother Scott Acosta, sisters Brittani Ray, Brooke McEntee, Tamara Gardner,





Teresa Keffeler,





Tania Magallanes-Evans, Tasha Dale, Sierra Howell, Her cousin Brandun Marizette who she considered to be a brother and her friend and mentor Tony Marsh were very special people in her life, Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Most importantly the love of her life Austin Ronco and their children Aubree, Paxton and Blaze. These four brought her more joy and peace than anything in this world. She was her happiest with them. Caitlin's passing will leave a huge hole in this world and in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.





She is proceeded in death by her beloved Grandma Char Ray, Aunt Sherri Marizette and Stew Acker. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary