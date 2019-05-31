Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Jqames Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Jqames Allen Obituary








Carl James Allen, (USMC Veteran) retired Mail Carrier with the U.S. Post Office passed away from lung cancer on 24 May 2019 after a protracted illness. He was 82 years old. Carl served 2 years in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956. Carl is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary (nee Rhodes), Mary's adult son, Jeff Rhodes, Carl's children: Connie Bunting, Cindy Allen-O'Farrell and Dan Allen, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren (all of Ukiah), Carl's brothers: Robert Allen (ret. USMC) of Wilmington North Carolina, Peter Allen (ret. Navy Civilian and Veteran) of Palmyra, VA and Patrick Allen (North Carolina).





Arrangements are under the direction Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now