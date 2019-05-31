|
Carl James Allen, (USMC Veteran) retired Mail Carrier with the U.S. Post Office passed away from lung cancer on 24 May 2019 after a protracted illness. He was 82 years old. Carl served 2 years in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956. Carl is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary (nee Rhodes), Mary's adult son, Jeff Rhodes, Carl's children: Connie Bunting, Cindy Allen-O'Farrell and Dan Allen, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren (all of Ukiah), Carl's brothers: Robert Allen (ret. USMC) of Wilmington North Carolina, Peter Allen (ret. Navy Civilian and Veteran) of Palmyra, VA and Patrick Allen (North Carolina).
Arrangements are under the direction Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 31, 2019