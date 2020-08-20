Carl Edward Morgensen
February 4, 1935
August 14, 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend Carl Morgensen returned to his Heavenly Father on August 14, 2020. We have no doubt that his devoted and loving wife Sharon was with him.
Carl was born on February 4, 1935 in McNabb, Illinois to Lester and Mae Morgensen and spent his childhood in Ohio, Illinois. He graduated from high school and attended Dana College where he played basketball and studied to become a teacher. He was recruited to play basketball for the Cornhuskers at the University of Nebraska, where he blew out his knee and finished his teaching degree. He got his first job teaching and coaching basketball in Wahoo, Nebraska. It was there that he met and married his first wife, Patricia. Their adventurous spirits took them to Santa Barbara, California, where Carl continued teaching, earned his master's degree in education administration, developed his successful reading program, and landed his first administration job as a vice principal. Carl and Pat had their son Michael Edward and enjoyed life as a family in the Southern California sunshine.
In 1975, after Carl and Pat had decided to part ways, Carl moved to Ukiah, California to accept a job as principal at Frank Zeek Elementary School. Little did he know that his future wife was arriving on the same day to become the new speech therapist at his school. Carl managed to woo Sharon away from her previous fiance and they were married on December 14, 1977. They had two daughters, Melissa Mae and Amanda Marie. After years of prayer, fasting, and study, he decided to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized on July 24, 1994. Their family was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on July 25, 1995. Carl was the consummate educator. He embodied that idea that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. He truly loved working with students and teachers and was devoted to helping each one shine. As principal of Frank Zeek, he hosted Christmas Pageants and Spring Sings where the entire school was invited on stage to sing as he accompanied them on his guitar. He spearheaded a reading program for all students K-5 that yielded some of the best results in the state for decades in a row. He pioneered a pedagogical approach to teaching reading that landed him invitations to train teachers in school districts all over the country. After retiring from Frank Zeek, he moved to Ogden, Utah where he implemented his reading program in Ogden City Schools and completely turned around a struggling inner-city school in two years as its principal. After returning to Ukiah in 1996, rather than taking it easy in his retirement, he became the principal of Yokayo Elementary School because, in his words, "You can only play so much golf." In July 2010, Sharon convinced Carl to put his zeal for education to a different use; as Directors of the London Temple Visitors Centre, where Sharon's brother, Lyle, was the mission president. Carl relished in the opportunity to share his conversion story with others and teach the gospel to anyone who would listen. Upon returning from their mission, Carl again went back to work, mentoring new teachers and teaching reading to first and second graders at St. Mary's Catholic School in Ukiah.
Carl devoted his life to the service of others. Whether as an educator, coach, mentor, ward member, or friend, he was always focused on making those around him better. He was an integral part of his ward and was usually found in some sort of leadership or teaching position, including bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, permanent gospel doctrine substitute, and seminary teacher. There are many who owe their testimonies, in large part, to Carl.
In addition to formal service roles, Carl, along with his wife Sharon, were warm and welcoming to everyone they came across. He often said, "I've never met a man I didn't like," and could always find common ground with everyone he met. He was charming, genuine, sincere, and funny. After Sharon's devastating diagnosis of brain cancer, he embodied loyalty, devotion, and tenderness as he watched over and ministered to her. There is no doubt that it was his faith that sustained him during his darkest days. His example will shine as a standard for all of us who love him. He was a giant of a man and his passing has left a void that has been felt around the world, but we know that he was anxious to be reunited with Sharon and get to work on the other side. Carl is survived by his son Michael, his daughters Melissa (James) and Amanda (Daniel) and five grandchildren (Logan, Reagan, Ansley, Addisen, and Elsie). Carl was preceded in death by his dear wife Sharon, his sister Delores, brother Ronnie, and his parents. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095). Graveside services will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery (4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117).
For further information or to watch the Graveside Service, please visit Jenkins-Soffe.com
.