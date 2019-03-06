Resources More Obituaries for Carol Whetzel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Ann Whetzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carol Ann Whetzel passed away peacefully with family at her side in Ukiah, California on February 7, 2019. She was 79 years old.





Carol was born December 27, 1939 in Sausalito, California to Leo and Dolores Quadros. She was raised in Sausalito with her older sister Maureen and younger brother James. She attended Marin Catholic High School and shortly after her graduation in 1957, she met Hoyt Whetzel, who was serving with the United States Air Force at Mount Tamalpais. She attended the University of San Francisco during their courtship. Hoyt and Carol were married in 1960 and moved to Lompoc, California where they raised their 3 children, Maureen,





Michael and Loree. She was active in the Women of the Moose, the Cabrillo High School booster club, Girl Scouts and Village Hills Little League. During this time, she worked for several companies including managing Pea Soup Anderson's gift shop in Buellton, CA and for Lockheed and Quintron as a sub-contract administrator on the Vandenberg Air Force Base.





In 1990, Hoyt and Carol moved to





Hoyt's childhood home in Baker, West Virginia upon his retirement from Federal Electric Corporation on VAFB. Carol, who was not quite ready for the retirement life, began working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. She lived in Arlington, VA during the week and came home to Baker on the weekends. Eventually an employment opportunity became available close to the farm and she worked for the E.A Hawse Medical Center until her retirement in 2011.





Upon Hoyt's passing in 2011, Carol moved back to California and settled in Ukiah to be near her children and grandchildren. She continued working part-time evaluating grants and grant writing for both the state and federal government. She kept busy by attending her grandchildren's swim meets, water polo games, 4-H events, rodeos, and school events. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bunco, attending local concerts, wine tasting and going to the casino with friends. She was proud of all her grandchildren and bragged about them often. Carol loved to cook and was well known for her Crab Cioppino at Christmas time.





She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, nephew and husband. She is survived by her sister Maureen Mercer and husband John of Vancouver, Washington; daughter Maureen Butterfield and husband Billy of Lompoc, CA; son Mike Whetzel and wife Tascha of Ukiah, CA; and daughter Loree Armenta and husband Bo of Los Olivos, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Loree Whetzel, Shelbie Snow, Megan Whetzel, Cody Snow, Shannon Whetzel, Tanner Whetzel and extended grandchildren. Nephews Jim and Kevin Mercer and their families survive her in Washington state. Carol also leaves behind brother-in-law Ron Whetzel and wife June of Livermore, Maine and many close friends from Lompoc, Ukiah and West Virginia.





A celebration of life will be held March 30 at 2 pm at 49 Betty Street in Ukiah, CA. Interment will be at the New Dale Cemetery, Baker, WV. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Mendocino Lake 4-H Camp" for camp scholarships with checks sent to Lake County UCCE office, 883 Lakeport Blvd, Lakeport, CA 95453 or . Please include "in memory of Carol Whetzel" on the memo line. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries