Carol Louise Riva, 78 years old from Ukiah, CA passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in San Francisco, CA of kidney failure. She is predeceased by her husband Henry (Hank) Riva and survived by their children Tanis (Riva) Boucher, Curtis Riva, Stacie (Riva) and Sean Bennett, and Tracie (Riva) Harrington and her partner Bret Baker, Sr. and their grandchildren Joseph Boucher, Danielle (Boucher) and Jordan Harding, Kevin Boucher, Ryan Riva, Anthony Harrington, and Samantha Bennett.
Also, predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Ruth McConnell and survived by her siblings Peggy Martinson, Janet Foord, and James McConnell and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
