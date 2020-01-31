|
|
Carol Snyder Edgmon 72, passed away Dec 4 in Sacramento. with her son Erick by her side. She was a 1965 graduate of Ukiah High. Carol was an office assistant, health care provider, cosmetologist and cashier. In 1985 she decided to become a teacher taking classes at Mendocino College and Sonoma State to earn her credentials. She began her teaching career in 1990 teaching in Ukiah, Boonville, Potter Valley, Santa Rosa and Lucerne
Carol is survived by her children Despina Saulmon, Erick Giumelli, grandchildren Kelsey, Meghan, Brandon, Jadon, Rileigh, Conner and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Josh Edgmon, in 1997. She is also survived by her Aunt Arti Frangos, her sister Alice (Steve) Shaffer, Martinazzi cousins: Alex, Mike (Tracy), Steve (Robin); Nick (Tammy) Mashburn, Despina (Mike) Ellsworth; Tsarnas cousins: Mike, Jimmy (Angela), her niece Angie (Ken) DalPorto, nephews Jeff Shaffer, Kenny Shaffer; great nieces Alissa, Jaycee, Gracie, Kenna, cousin Niki Brunson. And many second cousins. She is missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Please call 707-462-6397 for information regarding services to be held later in February.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 31, 2020