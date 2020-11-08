Carol Terry Hermsmeyer

December 4, 1944

October 30, 2020





Carol Terry Hermsmeyer was born in San Francisco and grew up in San Anselmo with her loving parents, John and Josephine Isola and her younger brother, John Isola. She graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in 1962. She met her devoted husband, Robert Hermsmeyer, when they were in middle school and they stayed together ever since. They were married for 54 years.She was a dental assistant for five years before dedicating her heart and soul to raising her four children, Matthew, Marc, Brent and Heidi. She created a beautiful and loving home in Penngrove while also supporting the family paving business. She made every holiday special and festive and never missed an opportunity to decorate. She beamed with love and pride at the mention of her grandchildren, Josephine, Tyler, Nash and Leela. She loved her daughter-in-law, Karen, and her son-in-law, Graham, like her own children. Family and friends were the center of Carol's world. She dedicated her life to supporting her parents, in-laws, aunts and uncles. She was the glue that kept the family together. Carol also had many close friendships, some of which spanned over 40 years. She was the kind of friend you could always count on and who was always thinking of you. Carol's love also extended to animals of all sorts over her lifetime. Carol and Bob moved to Potter Valley in 2001 and Carol quickly became a cherished member of the community. She joined the Garden Club and the Red Hat Club and was fittingly chosen to be the Sunshine Girl, responsible for bringing joy to anyone who needed it in the form of cards and inspirational poems. She was also an incredible hostess that always thought of every last detail and insisted that everyone left her house well fed. She was always creative and crafty. Carol and Bob also enjoyed many years traveling around the country in their motorhome. Carol was a true living angel who was selfless, never complained and always focused on making everyone feel heard, loved and special. She was honest, positive and always had a beautiful smile on her face. She wanted nothing but the best for everyone and always saw the good in everyone. Carol died peacefully in her sleep on October 30th, likely due to complications from her history of strokes. She was one of life's great gifts and will be deeply missed by many. A private funeral service is being held for immediate family and a memorial is being planned. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Potter Valley Garden Club Scholarship Fund at 14561 Powerhouse Rd, Potter Valley, CA 95469.