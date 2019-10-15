|
|
Carole Anne Coggins
(Mama Carole) passed away at the age of 77, after a long battled illness on Monday October 7th 2019. She was born on February 28th 1942 in High River,
Alberta Canada.
Carole was a very
vibrant person that enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, acrylic painting, Giants baseball,
music, dancing and loved her family & friends. She enjoyed spreading her
kindness to the less fortunate people in her community where she ran a
consignment
clothing shop. Carole is survived by her husband Joe Coggins, daughter Gina Mora-Smith (Greg) & son Michael Mora, step son Kyle Coggins (4 small grandkids), grandsons Gunner & Gage Smith and granddaughter Reyna
Martin, her sister Edie Richardson and 3 nieces & 4 nephews in WA and sister in laws Edye & Katy Coggins. Proceeded by her mother Edna Naef, father Hugh Wolsey & brother Dee Wolsey. We will sure miss that smile and sparkle in her eye. Rest in Paradise Sweet Mama Carole, until we see you again.
Services will be held on Thursday October 17th 2019 at 1:00pm at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Plowshares in the name of "Sweet Mama Carole) would be appreciated.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 15, 2019