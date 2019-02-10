













Ben Kohler





After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, Carroll Benjamin Kohler, known to most as Ben Kohler, long-time resident of Mendocino County, passed away peacefully at his home, January 31, 2019 at the age of 74.





Ben is survived by his wife, Kirma, children, Rebecca Kohler Burford, Lois Kohler Wareham, and





Benjamin Kohler as well as grandchildren Joseph and





Aaron Denson, Cody and Trenton Burford,





Katherine and





Elizabeth Wareham and Eliora Kohler; his siblings Kenneth Kohler and Aleta Kohler Green. He was preceded in death by his daughter Janet Denson, parents





William and Ruth Kohler, siblings,





Oscar, Orlah, and Ruth V. Kohler.





Ben spent his life building homes here in Mendocino county as well as Washington, Oregon, Utah, and Alaska. Ben loved to build, create, and take on challenging construction projects. He enjoyed helping people, reading westerns, solving puzzles, fishing, hunting, playing pool, making puns, and having coffee at the local diner. He took great pride in all his endeavors including his work with the Ukiah Rod and Gun Club particularly when they help to move the steelhead to the Russian River tributaries to replenish the spawning population.





There will be a drop-in Celebration of Life gathering at the





Kohler family home on February 16, 2019, noon to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please





donate to the and the Salmon Restoration Association.