It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Charles "Charlie" Augustus Stark Jr, age 56, on March 1, 2019 surrounded by his children and friends. Charlie was born August 4, 1962 in Sonoma California to the parents of Charles & Anita Stark. Charlie was a proud father of seven children; Christopher (Ashley) Anthony, Cassie (Patrick) Stark-Phillips, Charles "CJ" Stark III, Rohn Murray (Andy McClure), Christina Lockett, Kyle Stark & Eric Stark (Shannon Hichborn). An even greater accomplishment was the day he became a grandpa (AKA Papa & Pops) to five beautiful grandchildren with one on the way: Mallorie, Jordan, Abbigail, Savanna and Jesse. Charlie leaves behind his wife, Julie Marrs of 25 years and previous life partners Denise Anthony & Dawn Murray. As the oldest brother, Charlie leaves behind his younger siblings: Shawn (Suzanne) Stark, Richard Stark and Karin Stark (Mike Peterson); nephews Shawn (Alaina) Stark, Rocky Stark, Michael & Richard Stark, and nieces Samantha Stark and Danielle "Peaches" Ward. Charlie had a great passion for cooking, watching baseball (SF Giants huge fan), camping, and meeting new people as he considered everyone a friend and never a stranger. Charlie was an avid listener of 80's Rock-N-Roll music, watching movies, and spending as much time as he could with his family and friends. His love for animals will continue in heaven as it did on this Earth. His kind and compassionate spirit will be missed greatly by so many people as he had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. Our family would like to Thank Adventist Health-Ukiah Valley Medical Center for their continued support. We would like to personally recognized a few staff members for their love and compassion: ICU nurses Sarah, Louisa, Michael and Carmen, as well as Drs. Roger Cheitlin and Mary Newkirk. Thank you to Chaplin's Mike & Sam for their encouragement and spiritual support during this difficult time. The family has chosen to do a cremation with no formal services at this time. A celebration of life will take place this summer. We would like to invite all family and friends. Please reach out to family members if you would like to attend, all announcements will be made on Facebook. Charlie, may you finally rest in peace and always live in our hearts forever more.