Charles Edward Moser entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, March 20th 2019.





Chas was born in Troy, Kansas on September 27th 1937 to Ray Frederick Moser and Marie Irene Shiley. As a boy he grew up in Kansas, Missouri and Texas. He joined the Navy out of High School and came to California for training, falling in love with San Francisco, Monterrey, San Diego and the Napa Valley. His time as a Naval Intelligence Officer sent him to Japan, Guam and South East Asia leading up to the Vietnam War. At the end of his second tour, he was captured, held, injured and ultimately rescued. He then returned to San Diego and spent most of his life in California. He had a successful career as an executive in commercial banking and spent his later years helping people with disabilities lead richer lives.





As a young man, his father remarried to Retta Marie Amack. The blended family included his brother Ray Jr., step-brothers Neal and Sam and step-sister Della Ray. He also had a sister Donna Lee who died before he was born. Upon his return to San Diego, he met Louise May Richards. They were married in 1969 and had three children; Sean, Sara and Meghann.





Chas loved immersing himself in movies and was an avid reader. His favorites were fantasy, science fiction, espionage and especially westerns. He would read every day. He also had a passion for cooking, wine and cigars. More than anything, he appreciated Northern California – the mountains, wine country and especially the ocean. Arrangements under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary





Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary