Charlie Barra, 92 1926-2019
Ukiah, CA
Fondly referred to as Mendocino County's "godfather of grape growing", Charles L. Barra was born December 12,1926 in Calpella, CA to first generation Italian immigrants Antonio Barra and Maria Rovera. As a young boy working alongside his grandfather and father in the rich, Redvine soils of Redwood Valley, Charlie learned the ins and outs of farming wine grapes in Mendocino County. These formative years would serve as the foundation for 73 years of grape harvests, over 40 years as a passionate advocate for the California North Coast Grape Growers Alliance, and more than 20 years in public service.
Charlie passed away peacefully at his home in Ukiah on Saturday, June 29th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years,
Martha Barra, daughter Antoinette Barra, and Martha's children Shelley Maly and Shawn Harmon, as well as four grandchildren.
A service for Charlie will be held on July 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah, CA.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 23, 2019