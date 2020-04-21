Home

Charlotte Marie Henry

Charlotte Marie Henry Obituary
Charlotte Marie
Henry, 71, of Ukiah, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Santa Rosa Post Acute on Saturday, March 28th.
Charlotte was born March 16, 1949 in Seattle, Washington to David and Doris Hoy. Charlotte is survived by her five children; three daughters,
Melissa LaVigna, Shaunda Diaz and Monica Leach; her two sons, Justin Henry and Matt Leach; her sister and brother, Virginia Hoy and Charles Hoy; eight grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Henry; her parents, David and Doris Hoy; and her brother, Luis Hoy.
Charlotte's cremains will be interred at her youngest daughter's home in Ukiah. A small ceremony will be held in Ukiah at a future, yet, undetermined date, due to Covid-19 and the current stay at home orders in the state of California.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
