Christine Ann
Peterson, 70 a resident of Antelope, CA died March 21, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence S. Peterson, celebrating 50 years of marriage in June of 2019. She leaves behind daughter Anne Boden, of Murrieta, CA, son
Andrew & wife Guinevere Peterson, of Meridian, ID. She had two granddaughters, Taylor & husband Sidney Cottrell of San Diego, CA and Kirstyn & husband Matthew Stewart of Oceanside, CA with three great-grandchildren, Mason, Sadie, &
Stella.
Born January 4, 1950, to Gloria & Joseph Strong, she grew up with her three siblings, Bill, Sue, & Dorothy in Ukiah, CA graduating Ukiah High School in 1968. She married Lawrence Peterson on June 24, 1969, in Reno, NV. She traveled with her husband and two children to Germany, Fort Knox, & Fort Irwin with his military service. She loved Germany, exploring the crystal factories and historical places Europe had to offer. She began working for the Department of Defense in Germany, transitioned to contracting at Fort Irwin, CA then in 2006 moved north to be closer to her aging parents, finally retiring in 2011 with the Veteran's Administration in Sacramento, CA.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2020