|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Christopher Scott Blancett, age 51, on March 11, 2020 at his home in Potter Valley. Chris was born Jan. 7, 1969 in Ukiah. He leaves his son, Nicholas Blancett of Santa Rosa. His mother Nancy Blancett of Potter Valley. His sister Shelly Bazzani (Mike) of Ukiah and his brother Greg Blancett (Jen) of Plumas Lake. Chris walked softly, respectfully, and thoughtfully through this life. He was a wonderful man who touched many lives and will be missed so much. Read full obituary on the Eversole Mortuary website.
Christopher Scott Blancett
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 12, 2020