More Obituaries for Clara Blacklock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Addelle Blacklock

Clara Addelle Blacklock Obituary

CLARA ADDELLE BLACKLOCK, known only as Addelle, Mom, and Grandma.
Born April 26, 1928, in Batchtown, Illinois and one of eight children, passed away April 22, 2020.
She married our father, Crockett Blacklock in April of 1946. They moved to California in 1950, relocating several times before landing in Redwood Valley, in 1954, where they started Bargain Lane. Buying and selling antiques with our dad was a passion for her. Helping and working in their church was another.
She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and is with Him now. She had a massive stroke in 1999 and has not talked or walked since. She is doing both in Heaven with Jesus.
She has been an inspiration to many people, especially her family.
She is survived by her children, Cheri Weatherly and Jerry and Jackie Blacklock, her grandchildren, Craig Blacklock, Ginger Anderson (Wayne), Dana Oliver (Bobby), Janet (JJ) Jones, Kami Cozzi (Robert), Aiyana Rowe (Anthony), Cierra Allen, Cortlin Allen, Caleb Allen, Sydnie Cannon, Emmett Jones, Addie Blacklock and Violet Cozzi.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines the graveside service will be a private event. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
