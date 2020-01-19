Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Clarence Leroy Blancett

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of


Clarence Leroy Blancett, age 78, on Dec. 21, 2019 at his home in Potter Valley. Born on Feb. 10, 1941 in Concho, OK. He leaves his wife of 53 years Nancy, his daughter Shelly Bazzani (Mike) of Ukiah, his son Chris Blancett of Potter Valley, and his son Greg Blancett (Jen) of Plumas Lake Ca. A family gathering was held on Dec. 31st. The memories of Leroy will be our hearts forever. For more


information please read full obituary on Eversole Mortuary website.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
