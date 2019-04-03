













It is with deep sadness to announce that Clarence Wright, 92, of Ukiah, California passed away on March 8, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.





He was born to Allen and Stella Wright on August 13, 1926 in Ukiah, CA.





He will be best remembered for his ready smile for everyone he met as well as the kindness he showed those he came in contact with while eating his breakfast at the truck stop, playing the slots at his favorite casinos or showing his fellow bowlers that even at age 92 he still had the "Wright" stuff.





A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Coyote Valley Gymnasium, 7601 N State St, Redwood Valley, CA 95470.





Please bring your favorite dish for the potluck and any stories or photos you would like to share with his family and friends.