Clark Eugene McConnell – age 94Clark McConnell passed from this world of natural causes on March 27, 2020 at the age of 94. He was the youngest of 9 children (8 boys and 1 girl) born to Park Phillip Roy and Beulah McConnell in Bridgeville, PA. Growing up on a farm in rural western Pennsylvania with 7 older brothers, he often shared stories of the kind of life they led and the many pranks they were responsible for committing.
(February 23, 1926 to March 27, 2020)
Resident of Ukiah, CA
Following the lead of several of his brothers, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May 1944 and served until June 1946. His service included time in both the European and Pacific Theatres of Operation as well as being on the USS Missouri at the time of the signing of the surrender document with the Japanese. Toward the end of his service, he served on the USS Wharton where he was present for the testing of the atomic bomb at Bikini-Atoll. Upon his discharge, he returned to his life in Pennsylvania where he worked in a steel mill.
Prior to enlisting in the service, he met his future wife, Betty Campbell McConnell. The two were married in March 1948 and celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary only a few short weeks prior to his passing.
In 1957 Clark and Betty packed up their young family and moved to Ukiah where several of his brothers and their families already resided. Upon their arrival in town, he quickly became involved in the construction trade and continued to do so until his retirement. Over the years he worked for several construction companies, held the position of County Building Inspector for a period of time and eventually obtained his own General Contractor's license where he worked on numerous buildings throughout the county.
Clark was a 60-plus year member of the Ukiah United Methodist Church and was also an active and devoted member and supporter of the Ridgewood Masonic Lodge #146, Royal Arch Masons, AAHMES Pomo Shrine Club, Kingsley Augusta Chapter Order of Eastern Star and Bethel #106 of the International Order of Job's Daughters. He served several terms as the High Priest of the local Royal Arch chapter as well as serving as an officer in the various Masonic organizations. His 50-plus year Masonic affiliation meant the world to him and he treasured the time he spent with his fellow members.
Clark is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Mary Alice Lamb (Steven); Betty Jane Lampson (Robin); Nancy Hendricks (Chris), and son Stewart McConnell (Sue). He is also survived by his seven beloved grandchildren Jennifer Coleman (Kevin); Frances Winters (Darren); William Phillips; John Hendricks (Lisa); Patricia Hendricks (James Novak); Byron McConnell and Mei McConnell as well as 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many "adopted" family members.
Donations in Clark's honor may be made to the Ukiah United Methodist Church or the .
Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Lake Mendocino Clubhouse. An announcement will be made prior to the date in the hopes that everyone will be able to come and share their memories with us.
