Clint Eldon Want
Clint was born on July 6, 1976 and passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020.
Clint is predeceased by his grandparents, Armstead Want Sr., Wanda Want, Chris Ray Sr., and Mae Crabtree-Ray. He is survived by his daughter, Majika Want and her mother, Aurora Long; his grandmother, Mildred Goforth; parents, Jeff Want Sr. and Rosemary Want; brothers, Jeff Want Jr. and Dennis Want; sisters, Dana Want-Novoa and Brandi Want; nephews, Chance Want and Demetri Novoa; nieces, Davina Gurley, Layla Want, Riley Want, Reese Want, and Dennissa Want; great niece, Ellie Mize Gurley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A small service for those who are unable to make it to Covelo will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at Robinson Rancheria Gym in Upper Lake, CA at 11 a.m. He will then be taken to Covelo, CA for the wake Friday night. Funeral Services will be Saturday February 29th, 2020 at the Methodist Church in Covelo, CA at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at Headquarters Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994.5611 or visit www.chapelof thelakes.com.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2020