Cora Fay Crawmer Wilson passed away on September 28, 2019. She was born in Midway, Colorado on April 9, 1922. She and her husband Warren Wilson and children Pat and Clint moved to California in the late 1940s. They added to the family in 1955 when Warene was born.
Cora was a Little League parade organizer, a Powder Puff driver, a gambler (with Rick Iverson), a vegetable gardener, a crochet expert, a Dennson's cookie seller, an employee and friend of the Crows Nest, a cook when she had to; but most of all she was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved and supported us all and if she knew how her 6 grandchildren have taken care of her these last few years, she would be so proud.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband Warren Wilson and son Clint Wilson. She is survived by daughters Patricia and Gary Mirata and Warene and Dan Jones; grandchildren Todd Wilson, Kellie and David Magna, Mark Mirata, Ann and Zach Soinila, Dana and Dan Spears, and JJ Jones; great grandchildren Stella, Tyler, Gianni, Ruby, Solana, Joslyn, Trent, Haley, Kelsey, Julia, Justin, Jenna, Jordan and Declan. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews, and treasured friends.
A huge thank you to Redwood Cove and Phoenix Hospice, they took such good care of mom this last year.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 10 am at the Russian River Cemetery at 940 Low Gap Road in Ukiah. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019